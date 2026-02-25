Class 10 admit cards accompanied by pass certificates can be used as ID: SC in West Bengal SIR

The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that Class 10 admit card accompanied by pass certificate can be produced as supplementary documents for identity verification in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant passed the order after senior advocate DS Naidu mentioned the matter. Naidu sought clarification if such admit cards can be permitted as a standalone identity document.

SC refuses to ban or change film title ‘Yadav Ji ki Love Story’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a ban or a change in the title of the upcoming film “Yadav Ji ki Love Story”, saying the name didn’t portray the Yadav community in poor light.

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna rejected the petition filed by the chief of the Vishwa Yadav Parishad.

After perusing the material on record, the bench noted that the main grievance was that the name of the film reflected the Yadav community in bad light in the society.

SC refuses to entertain a plea challenging validity of certain provisions of BNSS

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the BNSS that allow appointment of serving or retired judicial officers as directors, and serving judicial officers as deputy directors of prosecution and assistant directors of prosecution.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant said the petition filed by petitioner Subeesh PS was misconceived and had no legal basis.

The petitioner had challenged the validity of provisions contained in Section 20 sub-clauses (2)(a) & (2)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

SC stays trial in money laundering case against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial in a money laundering case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Soren’s plea seeking quashing of the case. Soren has also challenged the repetitive summons issued to him by ED.