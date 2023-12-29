Class 10 student gang-raped in Aligarh hotel

Aligarh (UP), December 29
A class 10th female student was allegedly raped by four men in a hotel here, police said.
Police have arrested two people, including the hotel owner and his relative. The administration has also sealed the hotel.
Superintendent of Police (City) Shekhar Pathak on Friday said, “The 15-year-old girl had gone missing from her house on Wednesday. She was later found in an unconscious state in the room of a nearby hotel by the family members.”
The family members of the girl have alleged that the she was lured by an unidentified man who took her to the hotel room where she was gang-raped.
Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR against hotel owner Ved Prakash Sharma, his relative Neeraj Sharma and two unidentified men under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on Thursday.
“Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the other two accused in the case,” said the officer.
