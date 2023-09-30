Class 11 student strangled to death after dispute over transaction of Rs 30 escalated in UP’s Baghpat

PTI

Baghpat, September 30

A 17-year-old was allegedly strangled to death at a village here after a dispute over Rs 30 with three men escalated, police said on Saturday.

The class 11 student was allegedly killed by the accused on Friday night in Baraut police station area, they said.

Hrithik was a student of KHR Inter College at the village, police said.

Baraut SHO Devesh Kumar Singh told PTI that preliminary investigation into the alleged murder revealed a dispute over Rs 30.

According to the complaint filed by the family, Hrithik had a dispute with three men of the same village regarding a transaction of Rs 30 and the dispute escalated to a point where the accused strangled Hrithik to death. The incident happened around 9pm on Friday, police said.

The SHO said the family said all the three accused knew Hrithik and that there were no injury marks on his body.

Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered, they said.