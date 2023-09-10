Class 12 students to get laptops if they score 60 pc plus in exams, says MP CM; earlier criteria was 75 pc

Bhopal, September 10
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Class XII students of government schools will get laptops if they score 60 per cent or above in exams instead of the earlier criteria of 75 per cent.
He made the announcement while addressing a ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ event in Gwalior.
“Three top ranking students of schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters,” he said.
On July 20, the Madhya Pradesh government had transferred Rs 196.6 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 students who secured 75 per cent or above in the state board Class XII exams for purchase of laptops.
