Class 12 students to get voter ID soon after passing exam: CEC Rajeev Kumar

New Delhi, March 16

Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Saturday said the Commission was working to ensure class 12 students get their voter IDs soon as they pass the exams.

“Class 12 students must get voter IDs immediately as they become eligible and we are doing this by way of advanced applications,” he said at a time when the importance of first-time voters is rising.

As many as 13.74 lakh advance applications for voter IDs were taken from 17-plus age students who had not attained 18 years on January 1, 2024.

The EC has added 1.82 crore first-time voters aged 18 to 19 years for the 18th Lok Sabha polls. Of these, 85 lakh are girls.

#Lok Sabha