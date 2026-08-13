The presence of mind of a Class 5 student averted a potentially serious accident at a Government Higher Primary School in Dakshina Kannada district when a mid-day meal worker's finger got caught in an electric grating machine, officials said on Thursday.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday at Narikombu when the Akshara Dasoha (mid-day meal) worker was operating the machine, and her finger got caught in it, they said.

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She cried out for help, prompting students and others nearby to rush to her aid, officials said.

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According to education department officials, class 5 student Manvith, who was playing on the school premises, immediately responded to the cries for help. Realising the danger, he rushed to the machine and switched off the power supply, preventing the worker from suffering further injury.

School Development and Monitoring Committee president Ravi Anchan and members praised Manvith for his quick thinking.

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Akshara Dasoha Assistant Director Nonayya Naik, and Cluster Resource Person Jyothi also visited the school and commended him.