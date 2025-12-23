A Class VII student of a state-run school at Kompally here was beaten up by his seniors on the alleged direction of the school's headmaster, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday.

According to police, the headmaster grew suspicious on the boy for allegedly deflating tyres of bicycles in the school's parking area and got him beaten up by the Class X students.

The boy was injured on his back and his mother lodged a complaint following which a case was registered against the headmaster under relevant section of BNS and the Juvenile Justice Act, a police official at Pet Basheerabad police station said.

The case is under investigation, police added.