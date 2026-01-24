DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Clean electoral rolls key to democracy, says CEC

Clean electoral rolls key to democracy, says CEC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CEC Gyanesh Kumar with delegates from Croatia in New Delhi. Ani
Advertisement

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday said that pure electoral rolls containing the names of all eligible electors, as mandated by law, form the foundation of any democracy.

Advertisement

He was addressing the concluding session of the three-day India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) in the national capital, which adopted a resolution titled the Delhi Declaration 2026.

Advertisement

The declaration rests on five pillars, the first being the purity of electoral rolls. It was unanimously agreed that rolls containing the names of all eligible electors are essential to democratic credibility.

Advertisement

Under the second pillar, relating to the conduct of elections, the conference resolved that polls must be participative and inclusive, involving all stakeholders at every level.

The third pillar focuses on research and publications, with a decision to bring out an Encyclopaedia of Democracies of the World, including an atlas explaining electoral systems across countries as approved by their respective Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs).

Advertisement

Use of technology was adopted as the fourth pillar, with EMBs agreeing to adopt the latest technologies while ensuring electoral integrity and proactively countering misinformation.

The fifth pillar relates to training and capacity building. India, through the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), offered to share its experience and training facilities with EMBs worldwide.

The conference resolved to operationalise the five pillars through cooperation, innovation and measurable action, with periodic reviews of progress.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts