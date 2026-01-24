Clean electoral rolls key to democracy, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday said that pure electoral rolls containing the names of all eligible electors, as mandated by law, form the foundation of any democracy.

He was addressing the concluding session of the three-day India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) in the national capital, which adopted a resolution titled the Delhi Declaration 2026.

The declaration rests on five pillars, the first being the purity of electoral rolls. It was unanimously agreed that rolls containing the names of all eligible electors are essential to democratic credibility.

Under the second pillar, relating to the conduct of elections, the conference resolved that polls must be participative and inclusive, involving all stakeholders at every level.

The third pillar focuses on research and publications, with a decision to bring out an Encyclopaedia of Democracies of the World, including an atlas explaining electoral systems across countries as approved by their respective Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs).

Use of technology was adopted as the fourth pillar, with EMBs agreeing to adopt the latest technologies while ensuring electoral integrity and proactively countering misinformation.

The fifth pillar relates to training and capacity building. India, through the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), offered to share its experience and training facilities with EMBs worldwide.

The conference resolved to operationalise the five pillars through cooperation, innovation and measurable action, with periodic reviews of progress.