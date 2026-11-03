Clean energy key to India’s economic security: PM Modi

As global geopolitical tensions and energy disruptions expose the vulnerabilities of fossil fuel dependence, PM Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that clean energy was the key to India’s energy and economic security.

Addressing the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, the PM said India’s investments in clean energy and the development of new energy systems over the past decade had helped the country navigate global crises more effectively. He emphasised that while fossil fuel reserves were limited, the potential of renewable energy was limitless, offering opportunities for every region and country.

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Highlighting the impact of global disruptions, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing West Asia crisis, Modi said the world economy had faced unprecedented challenges in recent years. However, despite these disruptions, India had managed the challenges effectively and maintained a high growth rate, he said, adding that 1.4 billion Indians could take pride in the country’s resilience.

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Highlighting India’s progress in the renewable energy sector over the past 12 years, Modi described the country’s journey as one defined by “promises, passion and performance”. He cited India’s commitments at the COP26 climate summit in 2021, where the country pledged to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.