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Home / India / Clear private security licence cases in 3 months, MHA orders states

Clear private security licence cases in 3 months, MHA orders states

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File
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Faced with mounting complaints over long delays in issuing licences to private security agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday directed states to resolve licence-related grievances within three months and prioritise pending applications and renewals, acknowledging one of the sector’s biggest regulatory hurdles.

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The direction came at a joint workshop on implementation of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act (PSARA), 2005, where private security agencies from across the country flagged a massive backlog in licence clearances before senior Home Ministry officials and state controlling authorities. Industry representatives told the meeting that while fresh licence applications are required to be processed within 45 days under the prescribed timeline, delays in several states stretch up to two-and-a-half years, leaving many agencies unable to operate with valid licences.

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Among those who travelled to Delhi hoping for a resolution was Sudhir Kumar Jha, CEO of Apprize Security Force Pvt Ltd, from Samastipur in Bihar. His application for the issuance of a licence has remained pending for the last two years.

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“I have been waiting for my licence since last two years, and there are numerous people like me dealing with same issues. Almost 70 per cent private players are running without licence,” Jha told The Tribune.

The directions were issued by MHA Joint Secretary (Police Modernisation) R Prasanna during the workshop, attended by senior Home Ministry officials, state controlling authorities, Directors General of Police, Additional Directors General of Police and more than 400 representatives of the private security industry.

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According to participants, delays in the issuance and renewal of licences emerged as the principal concern during the discussions. Responding to these issues, the ministry asked states to accord priority to licence applications, dispose of pending renewal cases within the prescribed timelines and ensure that licensing complaints are addressed within three months.

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