India’s first dedicated seaplane service was not halted by a failed trial, a safety objection or a regulatory rejection. Instead, it was derailed after official clearances granted for the project were subsequently withdrawn, even after preparations for launch had advanced.

The paper trail, accessed by The Tribune, behind the aborted SkyHop Aviation service in Lakshadweep reveals a striking reversal by the UT administration within weeks.

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In an August 2026 letter to SkyHop, the Lakshadweep administration conveyed its concurrence for commencement of seaplane operations after the conclusion of the monsoon, subject to weather conditions. Crucially, the same letter said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) would be the aerodrome operator for all waterdromes.

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By then, SkyHop had already spent months preparing for the launch, received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in April and conducted more than 40 trial flights across the islands.

The company had also invested in an aircraft, pilots, engineers and water-jetties on five islands, while keeping its operational team and aircraft available for the launch.

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The administration’s August concurrence was followed by another key regulatory milestone. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation approved the waterdromes on September 7, paving the way for the proposed commercial operation.

Within days, however, the project hit an unexpected roadblock. On September 10, SkyHop was verbally informed that the administrator of Lakshadweep had declined the service. The launch, which had been planned for September 15/16, was consequently called off.

What makes the episode particularly striking is what followed. In a communication issued on September 21, the Lakshadweep administration told the AAI that the UT did not have experience in the operation and management of waterdromes and seaplane operations and, therefore, would not be able to provide assistance for such operations.

The communication further said all previous communications on the subject could be treated as withdrawn.

The key question is why the administration first conveyed concurrence for the service and identified the AAI as the waterdrome operator, only to later cite its lack of experience in seaplane operations while withdrawing its earlier communications.

By the time the project was stopped, the aircraft and crew were ready and the supporting infrastructure had been created.

The episode also raises a broader question for the Centre's regional connectivity programme: who bears the financial and operational risk when an operator fulfils regulatory, technical and infrastructure requirements but a local administration reverses its position just before commercial operations begin?

For SkyHop, the consequences extend beyond a delayed launch. The company has incurred aircraft lease and crew costs, built supporting infrastructure and kept personnel in readiness without generating commercial revenue.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is now examining the reasons behind Lakshadweep’s last-minute denial of permission to SkyHop, according to sources.