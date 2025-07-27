DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / ‘Clerical error’ turns MP farmer into ‘poorest man in India’; income certificate goes viral

‘Clerical error’ turns MP farmer into ‘poorest man in India’; income certificate goes viral

Income certificate shows farmer’s annual income as just Rs 3
article_Author
PTI
Satna, Updated At : 02:45 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. PTI Photo
Advertisement

A certificate showing a Madhya Pradesh farmer’s annual income as Rs 3 went viral on social media with the Internet dubbing him as the “poorest man in India”, prompting the authorities to clarify that it was a “clerical error”.

Advertisement

A photograph of the income certificate issued to Ramswaroop (45), a resident of Nayagaon village under Kothi tehsil of Satna district, complete with the tehsildar’s signature, surfaced on social media this week.

Advertisement

The document, issued with the signature of Tehsildar Saurabh Dwivedi on July 22, was circulated widely on social media, with netizens calling Ramswaroop the “poorest man in the country”.

Officials soon scrambled into action, and by July 25, a new certificate was issued, boosting the farmer’s reported annual income to Rs 30,000, i.e., Rs 2,500 per month.

Advertisement

The original certificate implied Ramswaroop earned 25 paise a month.

"It was a clerical error, which has been corrected. A new income certificate has been issued,” Dwivedi clarified.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress pounced on the blunder, sharing the original certificate on X.

In MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s rule, we discovered India’s poorest man! Annual income: just Rs 3!” the party claimed in its post.

“Isn’t it shocking? A mission to make people poor? Because now the chair itself eats the commission,” it alleged.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts