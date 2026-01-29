Climate finance gap widens, developing countries need $5-6 trillion by 2030: Economic Survey

India is pursuing a balanced mitigation pathway, scaling renewables, battery storage and nuclear energy in line with the objective of energy security and industrial competitiveness, states the Economic Survey 2025-26 report.

Advertisement

It underscores India’s constant concern that inadequate global capital flows to developing countries remain a significant constraint, underscoring the need to reform multilateral financial institutions so that developing countries meet climate ambitions.

Advertisement

“The current levels of climate finance fall short of the requirements of developing countries to meet their climate ambitions. By 2030, developing economies are estimated to need USD 5–6 trillion for climate action. The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, titled Compromiso de Sevilla, recognised that despite sustained global efforts, the gap between sustainable development ambitions and available financing has continued to widen—particularly for developing countries— reaching an estimated USD 4 trillion annually. This gap does not arise from a lack of global capital, but rather from the disparity between where capital is concentrated and where investment needs for sustainable development are most pressing,” the report said.

Advertisement

The survey said that India faces global challenges in climate finance. Although the country has successfully reduced its emissions intensity by 36% since 2005 and achieved 50% non-fossil power capacity ahead of schedule, climate finance remains skewed towards mature sectors such as solar, wind energy and energy efficiency.

“Critical areas, including adaptation, financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), urban infrastructure, and hard-to-abate industries, remain underfunded. Currently, around 83% of India’s finance for mitigation and 98% of finance for adaptation is sourced domestically. However, the gaps in available finance and the needs persist, relying solely on domestic resources will not be sufficient,” the report said.

Advertisement

It highlighted that the disparity between climate vulnerability and financial capacity among nations needs to be acknowledged and addressed to ensure an effective global response to climate change, which is currently limited by both the insufficient volume of finance and high capital costs for developing countries.

Climate action is no longer an environmental add-on but a core component of India’s development strategy. The report said that the country's rapid growth in renewable energy, advances in energy efficiency, expansion of nuclear power, development of green hydrogen, strengthening of carbon sinks, and the operationalisation of carbon markets demonstrate how mitigation can be aligned with energy security, industrial competitiveness and job creation.

It further suggested that raising climate ambition in India—especially on mitigation—without corresponding support in finance and technology is neither realistic nor equitable.

“A credible and orderly transition from fossil fuels depends on the timely availability of reliable, non-fossil energy sources such as nuclear power, alongside a well-defined peak-emissions pathway,” the report said.