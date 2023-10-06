CM Gehlot announces three new districts in Rajasthan

Jaipur, October 6
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of three new districts in the state -- Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchman City.
The chief minister said Rajasthan will now have 53 districts.
“As per public demand and recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan,” Gehlot posted on X.
जनता की मांग एवं उच्च स्तरीय समिति की अनुशंसा के अनुसार राजस्थान में तीन नए जिले और बनाए जाएंगे-— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 6, 2023
1. मालपुरा
2. सुजानगढ़
3. कुचामन सिटी
अब 53 जिलों का होगा राजस्थान.
आगे भी उच्च स्तरीय समिति की सिफारिशों के मुताबिक सीमांकन आदि परेशानियों को दूर किया जाता रहेगा।
“In future also, matters related to demarcation of districts will continue to be resolved in accordance with the recommendations of the high-level committee,” he added.
The state government had formed 17 new districts earlier in August this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
Mohammadi has campaigned for women's rights and abolition of...
NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR
The FIR has been filed under anti-terror law UAPA
India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics
The Indians won their fourth Asian Games gold and first sinc...
Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data
Issues notice to Nitish Kumar-led government on petitions ch...
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
The incident comes amidst heightened tension between India a...