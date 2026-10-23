CM Satheesan invites Raihan Vadra to exhibit in Keralam; BJP unimpressed

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has offered to host artist and photographer Raihan Vadra’s exhibition in its entirety, without any exclusions, amid a row over the removal of his photographs depicting protests in Delhi from Bikaner House in the national capital.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “Keralam would be happy and proud to host Raihan Vadra’s No Idea Is Final exhibition in its entirety. No exclusions, no exceptions.” He also tagged Raihan Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi.

Advertisement

The invitation came after photographs documenting youth protests in Delhi were removed from Raihan’s solo exhibition shortly before it was scheduled to open on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Raihan, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, had said he would display the complete collection at another venue.

According to reports, 105 photographs had been prepared for the exhibition, titled ‘No Idea Is Final’, of which 74 were removed. Many of the photographs depicted student and youth protests in the national capital, including demonstrations involving Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Advertisement

Raihan also alleged that photographs featuring the Indian national flag were among those objected to by the venue’s management.

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned why members of political dynasties receive special treatment while local youth face police action during peaceful protests.

“I have no problem with CM @vdsatheesan inviting any exhibition to Keralam, even if it is the son of the Wayanad MP. But what is wrong is this: the preferential treatment given to this youngster, even as other real Malayalee youth are tear-gassed, subjected to tear gas grenades and violently assaulted by the police on the CM’s instructions when they peacefully protest,” he said in a social media post.

Chandrasekhar questioned whether the rights of Keralam’s youth, who are struggling with unemployment and alleged political corruption, were receiving similar attention.

“What about their rights? What about the rights of Keralam’s youth struggling with joblessness and political corruption?” he asked.

The BJP leader also raised the issue of an underage Muslim girl who was allegedly forced into marriage in violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, questioning the government’s response to such concerns.

Targeting the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Satheesan, Chandrasekhar questioned whether democratic rights and freedom of expression were being applied equally.

“So, the question to Congress in general, and to @RahulGandhi and @vdsatheesan in particular, is this: Do democracy and rights matter only when it comes to the dynast and his family, and to no one else?” he said.

Chandrasekhar further alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s politics was built on dishonesty, corruption and anarchy. “This is what is so egregious about @RahulGandhi’s politics. This is why I say that he is a fraud and his entire politics is built on dishonesty, lies, corruption, anarchy and fraud,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that Bikaner House policy did not permit the display of political content. He also asked Priyanka Gandhi to find another way to “launch” her son into politics.