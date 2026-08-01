CM Shivakumar urges PM Modi to help, save Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend support to Karnataka, saying the country’s growth was closely linked with the state’s progress and urging greater cooperation under the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka - in the presence of the Prime Minister here, Shivakumar said Karnataka and Bengaluru had become India’s window to the world and sought the Centre’s support for the state’s development.

Advertisement

“Today, my Prime Minister is here, and on behalf of the Government of Karnataka and all the people of this state, I request him to be generous in helping Karnataka and saving Karnataka, because the entire world is looking at India through Karnataka and Bengaluru,” he said.

Advertisement

Calling the inauguration “a historic event for the youth movement of this country”, the chief minister recalled Swami Vivekananda’s words: “Be broad-hearted when you are defeated; be large-hearted when you are victorious”.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s visit to Bengaluru for laying the foundation stone of the international airport, Shivakumar said Vajpayee had remarked that world leaders had begun visiting Karnataka and Bengaluru before travelling to Delhi.

Advertisement

“That is the strength of our great people,” he said as he recalled that S M Krishna, a former chief minister and an alumnus of the Ramakrishna institution, was heading the state at the time.

Appealing for closer Centre-state cooperation, Shivakumar said, “Prime Minister Sir, you can see the weather, you can see the culture. This is the strength of this great state. The entire state stands with you. We want to work together. We want to strengthen the spirit of cooperative federalism. I appeal to you—let us all work together”.

The chief minister also recalled Swami Vivekananda’s vision of making India a centre of science and said that inspired industrialist Jamsetji Tata to seek land from the Maharaja of Mysuru for establishing the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

“The Maharaja granted more than 300 acres of land in Bengaluru. That land became the Indian Institute of Science. This was the Maharaja’s great contribution to the scientific advancement of the nation, and the Tata family supported that vision,” he said.

Emphasising Karnataka’s role in national development, Shivakumar said, “India must grow with Karnataka, and Karnataka will always stand with India. Let us work together and make this country proud”.

Concluding his address, he said he did not wish to take more time as “the Prime Minister’s message is far more important for the country”, and added, “Let us work together. Let us build Karnataka. Let us build India- a strong India”.