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Home / India / CM Vijay, 9 ministers, others take oath in Tamil Nadu Assembly

CM Vijay, 9 ministers, others take oath in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Chief Minister was the first to take oath as an MLA and nine ministers, including N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, later took the oath as MLAs

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 01:42 PM May 11, 2026 IST
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In this combo image, from left, Tamil Nadu CM and TVK chief Vijay, (top row, L-R) party MLAs N Anand, KG Arunraj, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, (bottom row, L-R) S Keerthana, P Venkataramanan, Nirmal Kumar, Rajmohan Arumugam, during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10, 2026. PTI
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Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, nine other ministers, former chief ministers including Edappadi K Palaniswami and newly elected MLAs on Monday took the oath of office in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, officials said.

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Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah administered the oath of office.

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The Assembly proceedings for oath-taking of MLAs commenced at 9.30 am with a brief introduction by the Pro-Tem Speaker.

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The Chief Minister was the first to take oath as an MLA and nine ministers, including N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, later took the oath as MLAs.

Following this, DMK legislature party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Chief Ministers AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami and DMK leader O Panneerselvam, AIADMK members including Agri Krishnamurthy and K P Anbalagan were among those who took oath as legislators.

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