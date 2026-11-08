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Home / India / CM Vijay writes to PM, flags concern over proposed dam site inspection by Centre’s officials

CM Vijay writes to PM, flags concern over proposed dam site inspection by Centre’s officials

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 01:09 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at an exhibition.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday expressed concern over site inspection by the Centre’s officials at Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu Dam project.

Writing to Modi, Vijay opposed Karnataka’s proposal to construct a reservoir across the Cauvery “with a huge capacity of 67.16 TMC”, just upstream of the inter-state border, as it would not only prevent flows to the state but also prejudicially affect the monthly deliveries to Tamil Nadu as stipulated by the Supreme Court.

Further, emphasising the need to ensure sustained water availability in the Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu, Vijay demanded that any further administrative or technical action arising from recent site inspection by officials be deferred.

Vijay urged the PM not to grant statutory or administrative approvals without the consent of co-basin states and requested that Karnataka be advised to not proceed with the project.

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Expressing concern over reports of meetings between the Karnataka Chief Minister and officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change regarding clearance of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), Vijay said such developments had kept Tamil Nadu’s farmers in a state of “perpetual anxiety”.

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