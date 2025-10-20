DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / CM Yogi attacks Akhilesh on ‘Deepotsav’ expenses remark

CM Yogi attacks Akhilesh on ‘Deepotsav’ expenses remark

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:47 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Yogi Adityanath. File
Advertisement

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism of the expenses on the Ayodhya ‘Deepotsav’ being incurred by the Uttar Pradesh Government elicited a strong response on Sunday from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said that the Opposition party had fired bullets while his government is lighting lamps.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to erase Ayodhya’s religious identity, referencing their alleged efforts to prevent the Ram Temple’s construction and for questioning Lord Ram’s existence in an affidavit to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Adityanath asserted that while past governments fired on ‘kar sevaks’ in Ayodhya, his government is celebrating its heritage through events like the ‘Deepotsav’. The Chief Minister said this in retaliation to Yadav’s earlier comment where he drew parallels between Diwali and Christmas celebrations across the world and questioned the UP Government over its expenditure on candles and ‘diyas’ for ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts