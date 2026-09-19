CMRL bribery: Kerala govt receives AG opinion on ED request to book ex-CM Pinarayi, daughter Veena

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the government has received the Advocate General’s legal opinion on the Enforcement Directorate’s request to register a corruption case against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law and MLA PA Mohamed Riyas.

Talking to reporters, he said his department is currently examining the opinion submitted by the Advocate General (AG), and that further steps will be decided after consulting with CM VD Satheesan.

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ED had submitted the report to the state police chief last week seeking to initiate further action in the case. The investigation agency had reportedly arrived at a conclusion that all the three accused were involved in money laundering in association with Sasidharan Kartha, the managing director of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited, and his associates.

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Reports claimed that the AG’s office has given a nod to the Congress-led state government for action, stating that the material and findings submitted by ED provide sufficient basis and evidence to warrant a corruption case.

Asked whether CM Satheesan would discuss the case while meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Chennithala said there was no need for such a discussion.

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“I do not know if they have spoken. There is no need for me to know; these are matters to be decided here,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan challenged the UDF government to register an FIR against Vijayan over the alleged CMRL bribery, saying either way, the move would be a “double-edged sword”.

“If an FIR is filed, the ones who will end up getting caught are Ramesh Chennithala and PK Kunhalikutty. And if an FIR is not filed, Pinarayi Vijayan’s innocence will be proven,” he said.

Balan was referring to the CPI(M)’s allegation that ministers Chennithala and Kunhalikutty had also received money from CMRL.

He said the allegations against Vijayan had already been examined by the Vigilance and referred to the dismissal of complaints filed by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan before various courts.

“If they claim there is new evidence, they should state what that evidence is. What evidence do they actually have?” he asked.

In August this year, ED conducted searches at nine premises in Kozhikode in connection with its investigation. Following the raid, ED claimed that handwritten notes of Veena Vijayan, containing details of around Rs 85 lakh allegedly transferred to Dubai, were seized by them.

The agency has also alleged that the notes record transactions involving around Rs 20.05 crore in Indian currency.

The case stems from the CMRL–Exalogic pay-off controversy, where Kochi-based firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) allegedly paid Rs 2.78 crore to Veena’s IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, without receiving actual services.