DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Coal allocation scam: SC order vindicates truth, exposes flaws in justice system: Ex-Law Minister

Coal allocation scam: SC order vindicates truth, exposes flaws in justice system: Ex-Law Minister

Media trial caused Manmohan irreparable damage: Ashwani

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement
The Supreme Court’s decisive and merited vindication of Dr Manmohan Singh in an utterly untenable criminal prosecution is a vindication of truth, said Ashwani Kumar, a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court and former Union Minister for Law and Justice.
Advertisement

The remarks came after the top court exonerated the former Prime Minister in a coal block allocation scam case on Wednesday, 19 months after his death.

Advertisement

Kumar said, “While the order of the highest constitutional court is an affirmation of judicial justice, the case raises profoundly important questions about the processes of the criminal justice system in the country.”

Advertisement

He further said the media trial of former PM Manmohan Singh, who was known for his impeccable integrity, during his life time had caused incalculable damage to his reputation and dignity, for which there could be no recompense whatsoever.

The former minister said, “The process of criminal prosecution was itself a punishment, the stark cruelty of which was now apparent after his exoneration by the Supreme Court. That Dr Singh did not live to see his name cleared is a sad commentary on the system, in which a person is condemned before a conclusive finding of guilt and has no meaningful recourse against unjust allegations.”

Advertisement

He stressed that although these concerns had been expressed from time to time, they had not yielded the necessary correctives. The SC decision should trigger the necessary initiatives for the reform of the criminal justice system to ensure that the fundamental principle of criminal law that “a person is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty” is reinforced and media trials are effectively outlawed to protect the citizens’ fundamental right to reputation, privacy and dignity, he added.

He further said, “These rights are sacrosanct constitutional rights and cannot be compromised in a democracy governed by the rule of law. The political, legislative and judicial processes must converge to ensure that these rights are not compromised through reckless allegations. The court’s order would have then served its larger constitutional purpose,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts