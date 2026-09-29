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Home / India / Coal-powered development linked to worsening air quality in Indian cities: Study

Coal-powered development linked to worsening air quality in Indian cities: Study

Urban deaths attributable to particulate matter increased from approximately 0.7 million in 2000 to 0.9 million in 2020

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Industrial emissions also contributed to the health burden, but their influence remained smaller than that of the power sector. Pic: iStock
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A study by Indian and European researchers has linked India’s worsening urban air quality and health issues to rapid economic growth because the bulk of energy consumed for development comes upon coal-fired power generation plants that emit large quantities of pollutants.

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