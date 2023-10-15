Coast Guard comes to aid of Chinese national

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday rescued a Chinese national who suffered a stroke mid-sea on board a cargo ship.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, the maritime search and rescue coordinator on India’s Western Coast, received a request from a Panama-flagged vessel, MT Hua Wei 8, regarding the severe medical condition of a 49-year-old Chinese crew member onboard the vessel.

“The patient was reportedly suffering from stroke combined with Hemiplegia,” the Coast Guard said.

The vessel was on its voyage from New Mangalore to Bin Qasim Pakistan and was in position 122 nautical miles from Mumbai when Coast Guard sent a ship to evacuate the patient from the vessel.

