Cocaine delivery through courier services: Nagaland police bust inter-state racket

The Nagaland Police have busted a major inter-state narcotics network that allegedly procured and distributed cocaine through commercial courier and parcel delivery services and arrested five persons, an official statement said.

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Investigation found that the network used a structured network of suppliers, handlers and delivery agents.

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Officials said preliminary findings suggest the network operated in an organised manner, with defined roles covering procurement, payment layering, inter-state transportation, courier-based delivery and local distribution.

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The arrested accused were identified as Tohuka Sema, alias Toka (35), alleged to be a major cocaine supplier based in Dimapur; Yeka Awomi (30), who was apprehended in Pune, Biresh Kumar (22) and Akhtar Hussain (35), who were apprehended in Delhi, and Swantheiba Inkah (25), alleged to have acted as a delivery agent facilitating the movement of the narcotics.

The police said two other accused, currently believed to be outside Nagaland, were at large and efforts were under way to arrest them.

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The probe has uncovered alleged inter-state and international linkages, including the suspected involvement of a Nigerian national, the statement said.

The police said further investigation was under way to identify additional associates, trace financial transactions, identify customers and determine the full extent of the trafficking network.

A case has been registered at West police station in Dimapur under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Around 33 gm of suspected cocaine has also been seized and sent for forensic examination.