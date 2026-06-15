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Home / India / Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke manhandled, slapped multiple times ahead of Jaipur address

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke manhandled, slapped multiple times ahead of Jaipur address

Dipke was being carried on shoulders of supporters when a group of individuals confronted him

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:12 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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A protest gathering in Jaipur turned tense on Monday when Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly manhandled moments before he was to address the crowd.

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According to information available from videos circulating online, Dipke was being carried on shoulders of supporters as he made his way towards the stage when a group of individuals confronted him.

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The situation escalated rapidly as some people allegedly pulled at his scarf, slapped him four times and attempted to drag him down, triggering commotion at the protest venue.

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The incident occurred before Dipke could begin his address to the gathering. Videos of the episode, which have since gone viral online, captured the chaos as supporters and others present reacted to the confrontation.

The disruption briefly overshadowed the protest proceedings, with the crowd witnessing the altercation unfold as Dipke approached the venue to speak.

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As of now, no further details about the individuals involved or the circumstances leading to the confrontation were immediately available.

Dipke's associates were reached out but not met with any responses.

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