DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Cockroach Janta Party Instagram handle briefly taken down on Independence Day

Cockroach Janta Party Instagram handle briefly taken down on Independence Day

The CJP, which was at the helm of the recent students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, says it had successfully recovered the Instagram account

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:30 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo credit: Instagram
Advertisement

The official Instagram account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was taken down on Saturday morning, but it was later restored, with the outfit alleging that the move was an attempt to silence its voice on Independence Day.

Advertisement

The CJP, which was at the helm of the recent students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, said it had successfully recovered the account.

Advertisement

"What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India's Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice. We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts!" the outfit said in a post.

Advertisement

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the takedown, saying, "They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party. Bloody cowards!"

The account was restored later in the day, according to the outfit.

Advertisement

The development comes amid a series of campaigns by the CJP in recent weeks, including its outreach on the condition of government and village schools and its protests over issues concerning students and education.

The outfit has also sought to put youth-related issues on the national agenda ahead of Independence Day.

It had launched a campaign urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the country's youth in his Independence Day message, raising questions about unemployment, education and the concerns of young people.

The CJP has, in recent months, organised protests and campaigns around education, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and other issues affecting students, with Dipke emerging as the outfit's prominent face.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts