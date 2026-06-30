Cockroach Janta Party opens protest to all parties, including BJP, as Wangchuk’s fast enters second day

As activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike entered its second day on Monday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) sought to widen support for its agitation over the NEET paper leak controversy and irregularities in various examinations. It has invited members from all political parties, including those within the BJP, to join its protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The appeal came amid growing political attention around the protest. CPM general secretary MA Baby, senior leader Brinda Karat and CPI general secretary D Raja visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar during the day and interacted with Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

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Earlier at the June 6 protest, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya had also joined the demonstration. Anish Gawande, national spokesperson has also publicly supported the CJP.

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Addressing a press conference in the evening, Wangchuk and Dipke said the issue went beyond party politics and called upon political parties to unite in seeking accountability from the government over what they described as the CBSE and NEET fiasco affecting students and youngsters.

“This is an issue that concerns every party. It is also an issue for the BJP. To those who think this is for the Opposition, it is not a political platform. There is no need for anyone to feel insecure about this,” Wangchuk said.

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Referring to the visits by Left leaders earlier in the day, Dipke said the invitation was open to all political parties, including BJP leaders who are willing to demand accountability. “They can join the protest but without party flags. They can carry the tricolour,” he said.

As Wangchuk completed the second day of his hunger strike, he said several others had also joined the campaign through staggered fasts. “Some are sitting for a day, some will sit for three days and so on. I appeal to people to sit for a day in solidarity,” he said.

According to Wangchuk, a medical examination conducted in the evening showed that his vital parameters remained normal as the fast continued. The protest is centred on seeking accountability from the government over the handling of the CBSE and NEET issues, which the organisers say have put the future of students at stake.

Apart from Wangchuk, several All India Students Association (AISA) members, including their national president Neha, are also continuing their hunger strike but in a separate space at the protest site.