'Cockroach Janta Party’ explodes online after top judge’s remark; CJP gains 3.7 million followers in 24 hours
The movement is a satirical political campaign that has emerged in response to controversial remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant
The Cockroach Janta Party has taken social media by storm, drawing thousands of people with each passing day and sparking curiosity about whether it is a real political party or an online joke.
The movement is a satirical political campaign that has emerged in response to controversial remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
On Friday, Kant said during an open court hearing that “parasites” were attacking the system, and equated the youngsters to cockroaches “who don’t get any employment and don’t have any place in a profession”.
Kant later clarified his remarks, saying his commitment related to some people acquiring fraudulent degrees, and did not target India’s youth, whom he called “the pillars of a developed India”.
Yet, his comments triggered considerable ire, after which the new ‘party’ began circulating rapidly on social media platforms, and has since garnered 3.7 million followers.
According to reports, the campaign was initiated by the 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, a recent graduate in public relations from Boston University in the US.
Dipke posted on X on Saturday: “What if all cockroaches come together?”
He shared a Google form-based invitation asking people to join what he described as a platform for the “lazy and unemployed.” More than 3,50,000 people have signed up for the party’s membership within days.
Among the people who have signed up are political heavyweights, including Mahua Moitra and Kriti Azad.
Why is it going viral
The name Cockroach Janta Party, widely abbreviated as CJP, is a play on PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).