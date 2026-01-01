DT
PT
Home / India / Col suspended, faces 12 charges under Army Act

Col suspended, faces 12 charges under Army Act

Court held him blameworthy for acts of omission, commission

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:47 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
Representative image/iStock
The Army has initiated disciplinary proceedings against a Colonel attached with the Rajputana Rifles Centre for various irregularities and professional misconduct and has been placed under suspension for three months.

The officer, who was earlier commanding an infantry unit based in Rajasthan, is facing 10 charges under Section 63 of the Army Act for acts prejudicial to good order and military discipline and two charges under Section 54 for behaving in a manner unbecoming of his position as an officer.

A court of inquiry convened to probe the allegations had held him blameworthy for several acts of omission and commission, including interference in an ongoing probe against a jawan by the Military Police.

Subsequently, disciplinary action was ordered against the Colonel and he was attached to the regimental centre for further proceedings which included hearing of charge and recording of summary of evidence, a prelude to a possible trial by general court martial.

The officer, on his part, has averred irregularities in the proceedings and violations in compliance of mandatory provisions of law and has submitted a representation in this regard to Army HQ.

