Cold day conditions to reduce over northwest India from Thursday: IMD

IANS

New Delhi, January 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that cold day to "severe" cold day conditions are likely to reduce over northwest India from Thursday while dense fog is likely to continue to prevail during morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during next 4-5 days.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday and reduction thereafter.

"Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura from January 11 to January 15; and over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday and Friday," said the IMD.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

"Cold day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Rajasthan on Wednesday and Thursday and abate thereafter," said the IMD.

The IMD also predicted that a fall by 2-3 degree Celsius in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of Central and East India during next 3-4 days.