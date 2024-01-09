Cold wave in region to abate after 24 hours, dry weather to prevail with some morning fog

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, January 9

The severe cold wave sweeping across north-western India is expected to abate after 24 hours, though foggy conditions in the region during morning are likely to continue for another five days.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during next 24 hours and dry weather will prevail thereafter, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours, the maximum temperatures were in the range of 9-14 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, which are below normal in some parts by 3-6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures over these areas during this period were in the range of 7-10 degrees Celsius, which on the other hand, are above normal by 1-3 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours was 12.2 degrees Celsius at Mohali, while the lowest minimum temperature was 6 degrees Celsius at Gurdaspur.

In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature recorded during this period was 14.7 degrees Celsius at Gurgaon, while the lowest minimum temperature was six degrees Celsius at Narnaul.

Despite forecasts for light rain at isolated places, Both Punjab and Haryana have remained dry this month so far, according to IMD data. From January 1 till January 9, the normal rainfall for Punjab is 5 mm and for Haryana, 4 mm.

A Western Disturbance prevails as a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood with a trough aloft in middle tropospheric westerlies. Under its influence, light isolated rainfall and snowfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 9 and isolated rainfall over Punjab and Haryana.

Dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during January 10-14 and over Himachal Pradesh on January 10-11, according to the weatherman.