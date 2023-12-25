Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

New Delhi, December 25
As the cold wave tightened its grip on north India, the national capital woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog on Monday.
The temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Visibility dropped to 125 metres in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility.
On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.
Due to the chilling cold, many sought refuge at night shelters in various parts of the national capital.
Similar scenes unfolded elsewhere, with locals gathering near fires in the Lodhi Road area to seek comfort.
Visuals from Lodhi Road, Munirka, RK Puram, and Ring Road near AIIMS depicted a thick layer of fog hanging overhead, with only a few vehicles and commuters venturing out into the streets.
Delhi's air quality on Monday remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board.
Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Delhi Airport on Monday issued a passenger advisory after thick fog affected operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," reads the advisory issued by Delhi Airport.
The airport authorities initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-III Instrument Landing System. The CAT III system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.
