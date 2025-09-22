DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / College student dies by suicide after argument with friends over splitting bar bill  

College student dies by suicide after argument with friends over splitting bar bill  

In a purported video, recorded before ending his life, he said he was taken to a bar and forced to consume alcohol and foot the bill of Rs 10,000 
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 03:09 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 19-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide here, following a financial dispute with friends over sharing the cost of a party bill, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The victim, a native of Adilabad district, allegedly hung himself in a room of a private hostel at Narapally on Sunday night, they said.

A group of friends went to a party at a bar, where an argument over splitting the bill led to an altercation, according to preliminary investigation.

Advertisement

The student was also allegedly assaulted by some local youths.

In a purported video, recorded before ending his life, the student said some people demanded money and threatened him and that he was insulted and beaten up by them. He said they took him to a bar and was forced to consume alcohol and foot the bill of Rs 10,000.

Advertisement

Based on a complaint by the student’s father, a case of abetment of suicide, extortion under BNS besides under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered. Further investigation is on.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts