Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 18

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of five advocates for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, saying they were “fit and suitable” for appointment.

Those recommended for the elevation are advocates Harmeet Singh Grewal, Deepinder Singh Nalwa, Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma and Kirti Singh.

While maintaining that there was “nothing adverse” with regard to the integrity of Grewal, Goel, Sharma and Singh, the Department of Justice had indicated that Nalwa’s “financial integrity is not considered above board”.

However, the three-member Collegium of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday overruled the Department of Justice, saying, “These inputs are vague and the government in this regard has fairly stated that there is nothing on record to substantiate these adverse inputs.”

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has been functioning with only 56 judges against a sanctioned strength of 85. Once the names of the five advocates are finally cleared and their appointment is notified, it will take the working strength of the high court to 61 judges.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice had in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues on April 21 recommended the elevation of the five advocates as judges and the Chief Ministers and Governors for Punjab and Haryana had concurred with the recommendation.

The Collegium has also recommended the names of 15 advocates and judicial officers for elevation to Patna, Gauhati, Uttarakhand and MP high courts. Those recommended were judicial officers Rudra Prakash Mishra and Ramesh Chand Malviya (Patna High Court); advocates N Unni Krishnan Nair and Kaushik Goswami (Gauhati); advocates Siddhartha Sah and Alok Mahra (Uttarakhand); advocates Vinay Saraf, Vivek Jain, Ashish Shroti and Amit Seth (MP); and judicial officers Rajendra Kumar Vani, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Binod Kumar Dwivedi, Devnarayan Mishra and Gajendra Singh (Madhya Pradesh).

