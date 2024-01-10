Collegium gives three names for judges in MP High Court

PTI

New Delhi, January 9

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the name of judicial officer Ramkumar Choubey for appointment as Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai, recommended the names of advocates Deepak Khot and Pavan Kumar Dwivedi for appointment as Judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

On the name of judicial officer Ramkumar Choubey, the Supreme Court Collegium said it had scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record.

