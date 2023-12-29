 Collegium names Justice Nagu Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice : The Tribune India

  • India
Recommends appointment of CJs for 5 HCs

Justice Nagu is currently serving in the Madhya Pradesh HC. Photo for representation only



PTI

New Delhi, December 28 

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended to the Centre the names of five judges to be appointed Chief Justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Gauhati, Allahabad and Jharkhand. 

The Collegium recommended Justice Sheel Nagu for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava of the Rajasthan HC, Justice Vijay Bishnoi of the Gauhati HC, Justice Arun Bhansali of the Allahabad HC and Justice BR Sarangi of the Jharkhand HC. 

Justice Nagu is currently serving in the Madhya Pradesh HC, Justice Shrivastava in the Chhattisgarh HC, Justice Bishnoi and Justice Bhansali with the Rajasthan HC and Justice Sarangi in the Orissa HC. The Collegium said Justice Nagu was considered to be a “competent judge… suitable in all respects for being appointed CJ of the Punjab and Haryana High Court”.

The Supreme Court Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and has Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai as members. PTI

#Jharkhand #Rajasthan #Supreme Court


