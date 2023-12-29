New Delhi, December 28
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended to the Centre the names of five judges to be appointed Chief Justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Gauhati, Allahabad and Jharkhand.
The Collegium recommended Justice Sheel Nagu for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava of the Rajasthan HC, Justice Vijay Bishnoi of the Gauhati HC, Justice Arun Bhansali of the Allahabad HC and Justice BR Sarangi of the Jharkhand HC.
Justice Nagu is currently serving in the Madhya Pradesh HC, Justice Shrivastava in the Chhattisgarh HC, Justice Bishnoi and Justice Bhansali with the Rajasthan HC and Justice Sarangi in the Orissa HC. The Collegium said Justice Nagu was considered to be a “competent judge… suitable in all respects for being appointed CJ of the Punjab and Haryana High Court”.
The Supreme Court Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and has Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai as members. PTI
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans
India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the dea...
Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Russia-India ties making ‘steady headway’ despite ‘current turbulences’: Putin to Jaishankar
President Putin says he would be happy to see ‘our friend’, ...
SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand
Haryana well within its rights to demand water from Punjab, ...
Collegium names Justice Nagu Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice
Recommends appointment of CJs for 5 HCs