Collegium recommends Calcutta HC judge Joymalya Bagchi for appointment as SC judge

Justice Bagchi would be in line to be CJI on May 25, 2031, after retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:22 PM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India on Thursday unanimously recommended the name of Justice Joymalya Bagchi of the Calcutta High Court for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The decision was taken in the Collegium’s meeting held this evening after deliberating on the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of various high courts eligible for elevation to the Supreme Court, a Collegium resolution stated.

Currently, the Supreme Court is functioning with 32 judges against its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI. Once Justice Bagchi’s appointment is notified and he takes oath of office, the actual strength of the top court would reach 33 judges.

Justice Bagchi would be in line to be CJI on May 25, 2031, after the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan. He would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India, the resolution stated.

“After the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir on July 18, 2013 as Chief Justice of India, there has not been any Chief Justice of India from the High Court at Calcutta. On the retirement of Justice K.V. Viswanathan on May 25, 2031, Justice Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on October 2, 2031,” it read.

Justice Bagchi was appointed as a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta on June 27, 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on January 4, 2021. He was repatriated to the High Court at Calcutta on November 8, 2021 and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a Judge of the High Court for more than 13 years. During his long tenure as a Judge of the High Court, Justice Bagchi has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law, the resolution noted.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi stands at Serial No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices.

The Collegium also took into consideration the fact that, at present, the Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court at Calcutta.

