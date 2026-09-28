Collegium recommends CJs of Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana HCs for appointment as SC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Chief Justices of the High Courts of Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana as judges of the Supreme Court.

Those recommended for elevation to the top court are: Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

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Once the government notifies these appointments, the number of judges in the Supreme Court will reach 37 against a sanctioned strength of 38, including the CJI. This will also lead to an increase in the number of women judges in the top court from two to three.

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While Justice Agarwal and Justice Upadhyaya hail from the Allahabad High Court, the parent High Court of Justice Singh is the Jharkhand High Court.

The decision to recommend three High Court Chief Justices to the Supreme Court was taken by a five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in a meeting held on September 28, 2026, the Supreme Court announced.

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The other members of the Collegium are Justice Vikram Nath, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PS Narasimha.