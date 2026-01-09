DT
Home / India / Communal incidents in Bangladesh need to be dealt with firmly: India

Communal incidents in Bangladesh need to be dealt with firmly: India

New Delhi's reaction came against backdrop of killing of at least five Hindu men in hostile circumstances in Bangladesh in last few weeks

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
India on Friday called on Bangladesh to firmly deal with communal incidents in that country.

New Delhi's reaction came against the backdrop of the killing of at least five Hindu men in hostile circumstances in Bangladesh in the last few weeks.

"We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly, he said.

"We have observed a troubling tendency to attribute such incidents to personal rivalries, political differences, or extraneous reasons," Jaiswal said. "Such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities," he added.

