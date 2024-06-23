Communal violence erupts in Jodhpur, two cops injured

PTI

Jodhpur, June 22

A communal clash erupted in a locality here in which two policemen were injured and two vehicles were damaged, the police said on Saturday. Jodhpur West DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav said the clash began Friday night over the construction of a gate in the backside of a mosque near Rajaram Circle in the Soorsagar area here. The residents of the locality opposed the construction of the gate on the backside of the shrine saying that it would increase the movement of people in that area.

According to the police, the construction began on Friday evening. The subsequent confrontation turned violent later with stone-pelting, arson and vandalism. Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh said the situation was under control and police personnel had been deployed in the entire area.

“We have imposed Section 144 and have arrested 51 persons so far,” he said. Last night, tension escalated and some people pelted stones, injuring two police officers, said DCP Yadav. “A shop and a tractor were set on fire, and a jeep was vandalised,” a senior police officer said. “The police dispersed people by using batons and fired 4-5 rounds of tear gas shells,” the officer added.

While charging at the crowd, the police had to face a barrage of stones hurled at them, which for a moment blocked their advancement. A brief peace was also worked out by the police with the help of senior members from both communities, but sudden stone-pelting turned the situation tense again. According to the police, stones were pelted from houses in the areas, including Vyapariyon ka Mohalla, Ambon ka Bagh and Subhash Chowk. Efforts are on to identify the houses from where stones were thrown at the police when they tried to disperse the mob.

By late Friday night, the situation was brought under control but the area remained tense. Heavy police and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary forces continue to be deployed on Saturday morning to maintain law and order. Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh said two FIRs were filed based on complaints from both sides. Police said people from both sides have been taken into custody and teams are still raiding houses in the locality to apprehend suspects.