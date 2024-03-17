 Compared to 2019, female voters up by 9.3% in 2024 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Compared to 2019, female voters up by 9.3% in 2024

Compared to 2019, female voters up by 9.3% in 2024

Compared to 2019, female voters up by 9.3% in 2024

File photo



Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, March 16

While almost 97 crore citizens will be entitled to vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, a rise of 8.1 per cent over 2019 general elections (when the figure was 89.6 crore voters), the increase of female voters has been 9.3 per cent during the same period, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data after electoral rolls revision.

Between 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, female voters have grown 9.3 per cent, from 43 crore to 47 crore. During the same period, male voters have risen 6.9 per cent, from 46.4 crore to 49.7 crore.

In addition, 1.85 crore first time voters in the 18-19 age group have also been added to the latest rolls, which is a 22.7 per cent rise in the last five years. The data was shared by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar at a press conference to announce 2024 Lok Sabha polls] schedule.

Also young voters (those aged between 18-29 years), are now 21.6 crore, forming 22 per cent of the country's electorate. Gender ratio of electors (number of female voters per 1,000 male voters) has also improved significantly to 948 in 2024 from 928 in 2019, with over four crore female voters having been added since 2019, as compared to 3.2 crore male voters. Kumar further said the poll body had received 10 lakh advance applications for enrolment from 17 years plus youths.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there will be 10.5 lakh voting stations and 55 lakh EVMs as well as 1.5 crore officials, who will be deployed for poll duty. Persons with disabilities number 88.4 lakh among electorates while 82 lakh voters are in the age group of 85 years and above. Voters aged 100 years and above are 2.18 lakh in number.

Improved Gender ratio

Gender ratio of electors (number of female voters per 1,000 male voters) has increased to 948 in 2024 from 928 in 2019.

Young voters, aged between 18 and 29 years, are now 21.6 crore forming 22 per cent of the country’s electorate

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

6
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

7
India

Indian Navy rescues hijacked merchant vessel, frees 17 crew members after 40-hour-long operation

8
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

9
Entertainment

‘Fake news’: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his hospitalisation; posts photos attending ISPL 2024 finals with son Abhishek and Sachin Tendulkar

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college