Compared to 2019, female voters up by 9.3% in 2024

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, March 16

While almost 97 crore citizens will be entitled to vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, a rise of 8.1 per cent over 2019 general elections (when the figure was 89.6 crore voters), the increase of female voters has been 9.3 per cent during the same period, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data after electoral rolls revision.

Between 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, female voters have grown 9.3 per cent, from 43 crore to 47 crore. During the same period, male voters have risen 6.9 per cent, from 46.4 crore to 49.7 crore.

In addition, 1.85 crore first time voters in the 18-19 age group have also been added to the latest rolls, which is a 22.7 per cent rise in the last five years. The data was shared by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar at a press conference to announce 2024 Lok Sabha polls] schedule.

Also young voters (those aged between 18-29 years), are now 21.6 crore, forming 22 per cent of the country's electorate. Gender ratio of electors (number of female voters per 1,000 male voters) has also improved significantly to 948 in 2024 from 928 in 2019, with over four crore female voters having been added since 2019, as compared to 3.2 crore male voters. Kumar further said the poll body had received 10 lakh advance applications for enrolment from 17 years plus youths.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there will be 10.5 lakh voting stations and 55 lakh EVMs as well as 1.5 crore officials, who will be deployed for poll duty. Persons with disabilities number 88.4 lakh among electorates while 82 lakh voters are in the age group of 85 years and above. Voters aged 100 years and above are 2.18 lakh in number.

Improved Gender ratio

Gender ratio of electors (number of female voters per 1,000 male voters) has increased to 948 in 2024 from 928 in 2019.

Young voters, aged between 18 and 29 years, are now 21.6 crore forming 22 per cent of the country’s electorate

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha