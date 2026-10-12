Complaint against AAP over gurdwara protest; book cops, says party

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, party MLAs, workers and others for allegedly violating Gurdwara Bangla Sahib’s sanctity by staging a political protest on the premises.

The complaint comes amid a row over policemen entering the premises to detain protesters carrying placards and

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raising slogans. DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka accused AAP of politicising the incident. Party’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, however, slammed Kalka for failing to demand an FIR against the policemen concerned and the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

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In its complaint, the DSGMC alleged that AAP workers and supporters entered the premises in a coordinated manner, raised political slogans and created a disturbance. It urged the police to identify those involved, preserve relevant evidence and investigate who had organised and directed the protest.

“We are enclosing videos that clearly show these persons protesting and creating a disturbance inside the gurdwara premises,” the complaint stated.

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The committee also alleged that AAP leaders circulated videos and social media posts presenting a distorted account of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management. It sought an impartial investigation and appropriate legal action against those found responsible.

Addressing a press conference at Bangla Sahib, Kalka said around 150-200 protesters had arrived at the site and alleged that some had been sent by the AAP.

“Their apparent objective was to show their political leaders or those who had sent them that they had reached Delhi and staged a protest. They failed to understand that this is a gurdwara. People can come here to pray, but they cannot stage protests inside a gurdwara,” Kalka said.

He maintained that the police had entered the premises, but not the gurdwara building itself.

“An attempt is being made to create a narrative that the police entered the gurdwara. I want to inform the sangat that the police did not enter the gurdwara itself, although they did enter its premises. Not a single police officer climbed even one step of the gurdwara’s staircase. I am proud of our staff, who remained vigilant and tried to ensure that devotees could go upstairs while protesters carrying banners could not,” he said.

Kalka also defended the police action, saying personnel were present to prevent a confrontation between protesters and sewadars.

“The sight of police walking around in the gurdwara has hurt the sentiments of people, but they went there to detain protesters who had camped inside carrying placards with political messages and they were also raising political slogans. This is not allowed in the gurdwara and AAP is playing politics over the issue. There’s no forgiveness for those who turn holy places into political arenas,” Kalka said.

Bharadwaj accused Kalka of failing to demand an FIR against the police officer concerned and the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Shame on you, you are sitting with the DCP/police officer who sent uniformed police with sticks into Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. Sikhs have never forgiven those who sent police into ‘Guru ka Ghar’. You should have demanded FIR against this officer. You should have demanded resignation of Shah for this misadventure. But you are enjoying his company with snacks on the table. You have lost the moral right to represent the gurdwara committee,” Bharadwaj said.

The Delhi Police have also initiated legal action against those circulating a video showing police personnel walking inside the gurdwara with shoes on. The police have maintained that the personnel were using the pathway leading to the area where footwear is removed and alleged that the video was circulated with malicious intent to harm communal harmony.

The DSGMC has sought an expedited investigation. The complaint does not establish whether an FIR has been registered against Kejriwal or the other individuals named in it.