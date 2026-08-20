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Home / India / Complaint filed against Project Cheetah director for calling wildlife activists ‘dimagi naxals’ on X

Complaint filed against Project Cheetah director for calling wildlife activists ‘dimagi naxals’ on X

Ajay Dubey who filed the complaint said that the words used by Sharma are in violation of service rules

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:42 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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A complaint has been filed with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) against Project Cheetah director Uttam Kumar Sharma for calling wildlife activists as ‘dimagi naxals’, on X.

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In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said armed naxalism was nearing its end but warned of a “dimagi naxal” mindset.

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Sharma, a 1999 batch officer, Field Director of Project Cheetah, used the term while sharing a clip of a news report about the involvement of an NGO in poaching.

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“A word of caution to all forest personnel engaged in wildlife protection: Be vigilant with information shared with outsiders, including self-styled wildlife activists/organisations. NEVER disclose the location of tracked animals except to authorised persons who need to know. Not everyone who claims to be helping wildlife necessarily understands field realities or has the same objectives.  There are ‘Dimagi Naxals’ everywhere. This is what we are up against. Stay alert,” Sharma said on X.

Ajay Dubey who filed the complaint said that the words used by Sharma are in violation of service rules.

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“The officer has completely failed in his primary duty to protect leopards, tigers, and cheetahs, as evidenced by the recent busting of a major poaching gang in Agra, UP, which was actively operating and brutally killing leopards trapped in leg traps. On August 17, 2026, Sharma posted targeted wildlife activists, civil society organisations, and citizens seeking transparency in wildlife governance, specifically in Project Cheetah,” he said.

Dubey said that by publicly warning forest staff against engaging with external organisations and equating legitimate public scrutiny with anti-national activity, the officer is seeking to suppress accountability and shield administrative loopholes from public oversight.

I have demanded immediate suspension and disciplinary proceedings. “An inquiry should be initiated under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, against Uttam Kumar Sharma for blatant misconduct and violation of conduct rules. The officer should be directed to retract his defamatory statements, and issue clear instructions enforcing social media code of conduct for officers to prevent targeting of civil society members,” he said.

Dubey said that when Sharma was posted at Panna Tiger Reserve, a radio-collared tiger was poached, and he only found out a month later.

Recently, Sharma was summoned by Madhya Pradesh Information Service Commission for refusing to divulge information on Project Cheetah under RTI, citing national security.

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