Complaint lodged against Delhi Capitals cricketer Porel over promise of marriage, assault

A police complaint has been lodged against Bengal and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel by a woman who alleged he engaged in a sexual relationship under the false promise of marriage, and subjected her to assault and criminal intimidation.

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Porel, who had in the past travelled with the India A team to the UK and Australia, has strongly denied all allegations.

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The complaint was filed by the woman and her mother at the Mogra Police Station in Hooghly district on Tuesday, following which police said they have begun an investigation into the matter.

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According to the complaint, the woman alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship for the past three years and that differences surfaced last year, after which the cricketer allegedly started "distancing" himself from her.

She further alleged that Porel had promised to marry her but is now unwilling to do so.

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In her complaint, the woman alleged that Porel had sexual intercourse with her under the promise of marriage and also accused him of assault and criminal intimidation.

"We have received a complaint and started an investigation," a police official told PTI.

Porel, who is currently in Bengaluru, denied the allegations and described them as false. He also said that he had not yet been contacted by police.

"I am playing well now, so various things are coming up," Porel was quoted as saying in the media.

The 23-year-old added that he would respond in detail after the police complete their initial inquiry.

"I will talk about this when the police investigate. I have not spoken to the police yet," he said.

A left-handed top-order batter, Porel has represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League since 2023. He made 108 runs from four innings for Delhi Capitals last season.

He made his first-class debut for Bengal in the 2021-22 season and has played 32 first-class and 23 List A matches.