'Compromised' constitutional institutions pose serious challenges to our democracy: Lalu Prasad

Launching a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday said "compromised" constitutional institutions, an increasingly aggressive market economy, and the rise of reactionary right-wing politics have posed serious challenges to the very foundations of our democracy.

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In a written message to the people on the occasion of the RJD's 30th Foundation Day, he said, "Today, many democratic, progressive, socialist, and constitutional forces across the country are passing through difficult times. Compromised constitutional institutions, an increasingly aggressive market economy, the unchecked use of money power-not only to influence voters but also to buy elected representatives-and the rise of reactionary right-wing politics have posed serious challenges to the very foundations of our democracy."

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Issues such as the representation of backward communities, equal opportunities in education and employment, the rights and security of minorities and government failures are increasingly concealed behind the so-called cloak of Hindutva, Prasad said.

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"We founded the RJD to fight for the rights and dignity of the poor, the oppressed, the marginalised, and the minorities. This (July 5, 1997) was not an ordinary day. It marked a turning point that transformed the course and character of politics in Bihar and across the country," he said.

"I salute, from the bottom of my heart, every leader, colleague, and worker who has stood firmly with the party through every phase of its journey. The RJD has always remained committed to championing the cause of the poor, the deprived, the marginalised, the vulnerable, and the oppressed. Even in changing times, our politics has remained firmly rooted in the fight against social and economic inequality and communalism," Prasad said.

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"We are committed to ensuring that the poorest and the last person in society has an equal share and meaningful participation in every aspect of development. Our commitment to the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan, Karpoori Thakur and B R Ambedkar has only grown stronger. Today, we stand at a stage where we must complete the struggle for economic and psychological empowerment. This legacy is both our greatest strength and our most valuable asset," he said.

In today's atmosphere of opportunism, pessimism, and uncertainty, if there is any political party capable of fulfilling the aspirations of those in need, it is the RJD, Prasad said.