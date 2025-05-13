DT
Home / India / 'Concerning': India over ban on Sheikh Hasina's Awami League in Bangladesh

‘Concerning’: India over ban on Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League in Bangladesh

The interim government slapped a ban on “all activities of Awami League”
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:49 PM May 13, 2025 IST
Sheikh Hasina. Reuters File Photo
India on Tuesday expressed concern over the interim Bangladeshi government’s decision to ban the Awami League, the political party led by ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The ban on the Awami League without due process is a concerning development. As a democracy, India is naturally concerned at the curtailment of democratic freedoms and the shrinking of political space. We strongly support the early holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh.”

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, slapped a ban on “all activities of Awami League”, including in cyberspace, under the provisions of an anti-terrorism law. The ban was reportedly enforced by the Council of Advisers or the Cabinet.

In response, the Awami League took to social media platform X, saying, “We are rejecting and protesting the fascist autocrat Yunus government’s decision with disgust...Awami League will carry on its activities in an appropriate course, defying the decision of the fascist Yunus government.”

The party regretted that “today’s independent Bangladesh” had to witness the ban on Awami League activities by an “undemocratic fascist” government that now runs the country “without people’s mandate”, while the country “earned independence and sovereignty under its (Awami League’s) leadership”.

