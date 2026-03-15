Condensed voting period but delayed counting in 5 assemblies this time

The election schedule for five assemblies announced on Sunday has thrown out quite a few surprises -- fewer phases, a condensed 20-day voting period, but longer gaps between the three polling days and a delayed counting.

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The previous round of elections for these five assemblies in 2021 had as many as eight voting days spread across almost a month, while votes were counted on the third day after the last polling date.

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This time, votes would be counted on the fifth day after the last day of voting.

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The gap is longer between the first two days of voting -- first on April 9 and the second on April 23 -- while the last polling day will be on April 29.

The last assembly election, in Bihar in November 2025, also saw two polling days -- November 6 and 11 -- spread across five days, while votes were counted three days later, on November 14.

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Some opposition leaders have alleged that the BJP wanted a delayed election in politically crucial West Bengal due to public anger over the LPG crisis, while others see it as the saffron party getting more time to campaign there.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections had seven polling days spread across nearly 40 days, while counting had taken place on the third day after the last round of polling. Elections for four assemblies also took place alongside the Lok Sabha polls, which required greater manpower and security arrangements.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election was held in seven phases -- April 19, April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes took place on June 4.

The last round of assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry were held in nearly a month's period, with West Bengal having eight phases -- March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29.

Responding to a question on compressed phases this time, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told a press conference here on Sunday that there was a feeling to reduce phases and make things "comfortable".

While Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry had single-phase polls in 2021, Assam had three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes then took place on May 2 after the last phase of voting on April 29 in West Bengal.

When contacted, EC officials gave no specific answer to the queries, but said phases have been compressed for the benefit of the voters.

Usually, a gap is kept between the last polling day and counting to hold repolls, if required, in some polling stations, so that all votes are counted together.