Confederation of Indian Industry announces new office-bearers for 2025–26
Rajiv Memani, chairman and CEO, EY India, has assumed office as the President of CII
The newly-constituted National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected its new office-bearers for the year 2025–26 at its meeting held yesterday.
The new leadership team includes Rajiv Memani, chairman and CEO, EY India, as president, CII; R Mukundan, managing director and CEO, Tata Chemicals Ltd, as president-designate, CII; Suchitra K Ella, co-founder and managing director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, as vice president, CII.
