DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Confederation of Indian Industry announces new office-bearers for 2025–26

Confederation of Indian Industry announces new office-bearers for 2025–26

Rajiv Memani, chairman and CEO, EY India, has assumed office as the President of CII
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:53 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajiv Memani
Advertisement

The newly-constituted National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected its new office-bearers for the year 2025–26 at its meeting held yesterday.

Advertisement

The new leadership team includes Rajiv Memani, chairman and CEO, EY India, as president, CII; R Mukundan, managing director and CEO, Tata Chemicals Ltd, as president-designate, CII; Suchitra K Ella, co-founder and managing director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, as vice president, CII.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts