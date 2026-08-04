Cong demands LS debate on Ram Temple funds row, govt declines

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The Opposition, led by the Congress, on Monday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the alleged misappropriation of funds linked to the Ram temple during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lower House. However, the Government did not agree to the demand, even as there was broad consensus that discussions would be held on several key bills likely to come up in the House during the week.

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The meeting took place even as Lok Sabha proceedings witnessed repeated adjournments amid Opposition protests over the alleged Ram temple funds issue. Opposition members also sought the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House and demanded a response from him on the alleged excessive police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar last month.

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Amid the chaos in the Lok Sabha, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill was passed by voice vote without any discussion within minutes of the House reassembling at 2 pm after two adjournments. Soon after the Bill was passed, the House was adjourned for the day amid the continuing uproar.

Meanwhile, according to details of the BAC meeting seen by this newspaper, it was decided that the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Bankers' Book Evidence Bill, which was also introduced in the House, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill would be taken up for discussion before being passed in the coming days.

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According to the minutes of the meeting, the Indian Statistical Institute Bill has been allotted two hours for discussion before its proposed passage in the Lok Sabha. Similarly, the Bankers' Book Evidence Bill will be taken up for a three-hour debate before being put to vote.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill will also be introduced and subsequently passed after a proposed four-hour discussion, it was decided during the BAC meeting.

On Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition for not participating in debates on bills before their passage. Referring to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha without discussion amid Opposition protests, Rijiju said that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not present in the House during the Bill's passage and that there was no one to guide the Opposition benches at the time.