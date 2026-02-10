Cong flags confusion over Russian oil stand

The Congress on Monday criticised the Centre over reported developments surrounding the India-US trade arrangement and the issue of Russian oil purchases, questioning the government’s coordination and the lack of clarity regarding the proposed agreement.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said the government’s claim of adopting a “whole of government” approach did not reflect in its handling of the trade discussions, alleging that different ministers were giving inconsistent responses on the Russian oil issue and the broader trade negotiations.

He described the situation as a “hole in government approach”, pointing to what he termed as the absence of coordinated communication from the commerce, external affairs and petroleum ministries.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also raised concerns about the absence of publicly available details on the proposed trade arrangement, and said even official interviews had not provided clear information on its terms or scope.

He said the understanding between the two countries appeared to be only a preliminary framework rather than a signed agreement, adding that public references to the deal were largely based on statements and social media posts rather than formal documentation.

Chidambaram remarked that the proposed trade arrangement remained difficult to decipher, suggesting that its contours were still unclear and that Parliament and the public were yet to receive a detailed explanation from the government regarding the structure, commitments and timelines of the proposed agreement.